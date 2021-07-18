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BTL124-Minute_KEYS-For-Successful-Communications_Frogmen-Excerpt_Headliner
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1 view • July 18, 2021
NEW video-podcast minute with a whole lot in it...
Excerpt from our full-length "Send In 'The Frogmen'!" podcast (Philippians 4:8-9)...
that came together for joy, strength, and laughs. HEAR TTM124-Minute podcast... https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/19740731 ...and more on KeithAndBrendaLee Shealy's podcast channel; and be sure to Pass It On.
Excerpt from our full-length "Send In 'The Frogmen'!" podcast (Philippians 4:8-9)...
that came together for joy, strength, and laughs. HEAR TTM124-Minute podcast... https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/19740731 ...and more on KeithAndBrendaLee Shealy's podcast channel; and be sure to Pass It On.
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