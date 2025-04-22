‘Tranny, tranny, tranny’: Rep. Nancy Mace clashes with trans activist — says guards feared for her safety

Google vs. US Government: MONOPOLY IN QUESTION

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is pushing for drastic penalties after a ruling last year declared Google’s search engine an illegal monopoly. The DOJ’s proposed solutions include banning Google’s lucrative deals with Apple, forcing the company to share user data with rivals, and even selling its Chrome browser, according to the Associated Press.

The government warns that Google’s control is harming the marketplace and stifling innovation, especially in the age of AI. The DOJ is also concerned that Google could use AI to further strengthen its dominance, the report added.

The hearings are expected to wrap up in late May, with a ruling anticipated before Labor Day, the report said.