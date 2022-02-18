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Ginny Miller interviews Bonnie Munz, Legal Nurse Consultant, Part 2
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16 views • February 18, 2022
This is part 2 of our conversation about how Bonnie is helping attorneys and Health Freedom organizations with research and evidence. We will be recording this again next week as I clicked on the wrong record button and my image did not get recorded along side Bonnie's. You will only hear my voice in this one.
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