The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a group of nine staffers from CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for allegedly trespassing in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday night, according to Fox News.

The group of Colbert staffers was arrested in the Capitol’s Longworth House Office Building and charged with illegal entry into the House office buildings after hours. These nine individuals were reportedly escorted out of the January 6 Committee hearing earlier Thursday for not having proper press credentials.

Fox News’s Jesse Watters reported that the Colbert staffers were let into the House office building by Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jake Auchincloss (D-MA).



https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/06/17/report-stephen-colbert-staffers-arrested-for-breaching-u-s-capitol/

