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California urgent care doctors make case for reopening America
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9 views • May 02, 2020
Drs. Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, owners of Accelerated Urgent Care in Bakersfield, join Laura Ingraham on 'The Ingraham Angle.' Apr. 28, 2020
Original URL:
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6152484924001#sp=show-clips
Here are the full videos by Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi (censored and removed by youtube/google aka alphabet inc.)
Dr. Dan Erickson / COVID-19 Briefing / Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/3ffdc510-835d-46f6-a364-9c1aa27b3955
Dr. Dan Erickson / COVID-19 Briefing / Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/bd0bc8c3-5d34-4125-adeb-19ad5f9328a5
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/dr-erickson-warns-soros-wants-government-take-youtube-facebook-video-removed-youtube/
Original URL:
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6152484924001#sp=show-clips
Here are the full videos by Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi (censored and removed by youtube/google aka alphabet inc.)
Dr. Dan Erickson / COVID-19 Briefing / Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/3ffdc510-835d-46f6-a364-9c1aa27b3955
Dr. Dan Erickson / COVID-19 Briefing / Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/bd0bc8c3-5d34-4125-adeb-19ad5f9328a5
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/dr-erickson-warns-soros-wants-government-take-youtube-facebook-video-removed-youtube/
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