Pastor Leaves Megachurch Congregation Speechless When He Reveals This

755,410 views (YouTube) Feb 13, 2021 #offthekirb
(Note: This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is shared here for your thoughtful consideration.)
Megachurch pastor leaves his congregation speechless when he reveals this to a church full of Christians.
Original location of this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elEJdse419M&t=220s
Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
- The RED Zone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.