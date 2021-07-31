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VACCINE FAILURE! PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED, DYING MOSTLY FULLY 'VACCINATED'!
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381 views • July 31, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE: July 30, 2021
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vkjqjm-vaccine-failure-patients-hospitalized-dying-mostly-fully-vaccinated.html
The data doesn't lie.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal that the "Delta Variant" may not be the killer, but that the 'vaccines' are likely causing the trauma being treated at hospitals.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9
Frontline Workers Testimonies & VAERs Reports 16th MAY 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Frontline-Workers-Testimonies_News-Reports_VAERS-data_11APR2021:e
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080
https://leegarrett-thetruth.co.uk/pdf-print-outsNone
Stew Peters Show: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
https://rumble.com/vkjqjm-vaccine-failure-patients-hospitalized-dying-mostly-fully-vaccinated.html
The data doesn't lie.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal that the "Delta Variant" may not be the killer, but that the 'vaccines' are likely causing the trauma being treated at hospitals.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9
Frontline Workers Testimonies & VAERs Reports 16th MAY 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Frontline-Workers-Testimonies_News-Reports_VAERS-data_11APR2021:e
Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b
https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102
https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080
https://leegarrett-thetruth.co.uk/pdf-print-outsNone
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