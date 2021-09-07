© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Interesting Presentation By Bill Gates From 2005 | #FunVax
Follow
0
Share
Report
1271 views • September 07, 2021
THIS IS NOT BILL GATES, linked by a commenter on Bitchute:- https://www.bitchute.com/video/DawyMdbRQSU/
This is an old presentation made by Bill Gates, back in 2005, apparently briefing the DOD at the Pentagon. Here, he expresses his thoughts and ideas on a vaccine against fundamentalism, dubbed, "FunVax". It's very, very interesting and not widely available on the internet these days.
MIRRORED from Youtube:- By 'jayc2469' - https://youtu.be/lzIC-oH_P6c
----------
The Third English Conspiracy Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLRJsnqQJYKWbGEfbmMfu6g
Last Banned YT Channel:- https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
'Think Again' YT Channel (Still viewable):- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA
Brighteon:- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
BitChute:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
Odysee:- https://odysee.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3
----------
**If you use Facebook, please consider joining the 'FLAT OUT TRUTH' group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307
Gab:- https://gab.com/TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
Our Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
This is an old presentation made by Bill Gates, back in 2005, apparently briefing the DOD at the Pentagon. Here, he expresses his thoughts and ideas on a vaccine against fundamentalism, dubbed, "FunVax". It's very, very interesting and not widely available on the internet these days.
MIRRORED from Youtube:- By 'jayc2469' - https://youtu.be/lzIC-oH_P6c
----------
The Third English Conspiracy Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLRJsnqQJYKWbGEfbmMfu6g
Last Banned YT Channel:- https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
'Think Again' YT Channel (Still viewable):- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA
Brighteon:- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
BitChute:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
Odysee:- https://odysee.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3
----------
**If you use Facebook, please consider joining the 'FLAT OUT TRUTH' group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307
Gab:- https://gab.com/TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
Our Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.