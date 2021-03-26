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Spacebusters: Comets Cataclysms Coincidence? Part 1. [24.01.2019]
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180 views • March 26, 2021
Are things connected? Remember the history. Follow the money.
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order - Tartarian - Mudflood - Giants - etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
This video examines ancient American maps from the mid 1500's until the mid 1800's compared to the modern topography and reveals what appears to be two major cataclysms, occurring in the early to mid 1600's and the second in the early 1800's...the first may have turned California into an island and may have created the great lakes of the midwest, the second appears to have destroyed an ancient lake called Conibaz and may have caused the grand canyon, the great salt lake and the massive destruction in the American west and southwest, as well as turning California into part of the mainland again.
Big shout out to Static in the Attic, who's Rosetta Stone of Mud Flood series sparked the research into lake Conibaz and our findings of a possible older cataclysm. Here's a link to his channel if you want to see his groundbreaking finds. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjnUvgimc9OjX843EzD1J_Q/videos
20,869 views • Jan 24, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjbbLdSd8Xo
https://youtu.be/pjbbLdSd8Xo
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KO495u7J749A/
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order - Tartarian - Mudflood - Giants - etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
This video examines ancient American maps from the mid 1500's until the mid 1800's compared to the modern topography and reveals what appears to be two major cataclysms, occurring in the early to mid 1600's and the second in the early 1800's...the first may have turned California into an island and may have created the great lakes of the midwest, the second appears to have destroyed an ancient lake called Conibaz and may have caused the grand canyon, the great salt lake and the massive destruction in the American west and southwest, as well as turning California into part of the mainland again.
Big shout out to Static in the Attic, who's Rosetta Stone of Mud Flood series sparked the research into lake Conibaz and our findings of a possible older cataclysm. Here's a link to his channel if you want to see his groundbreaking finds. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjnUvgimc9OjX843EzD1J_Q/videos
20,869 views • Jan 24, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjbbLdSd8Xo
https://youtu.be/pjbbLdSd8Xo
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KO495u7J749A/
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
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