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Year Of The Cat
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23 views • August 26, 2020
Al Stewart - Year of the Cat
All life comes from within- and goes out”. With the “sun” (son), it’s called “Soliton”. In mathematics and physics, a soliton or solitary wave is a self-reinforcing wave packet that maintains its shape while it propagates at a constant velocity. Love that comes from Love. Forever...
What you put out is what you will receive
LOVE is the answer
LOVE is all there is
the opposite of LOVE....is FEAR..ANGER, HATRED, JEALOUSY, Low Vibration
All life comes from within- and goes out”. With the “sun” (son), it’s called “Soliton”. In mathematics and physics, a soliton or solitary wave is a self-reinforcing wave packet that maintains its shape while it propagates at a constant velocity. Love that comes from Love. Forever...
What you put out is what you will receive
LOVE is the answer
LOVE is all there is
the opposite of LOVE....is FEAR..ANGER, HATRED, JEALOUSY, Low Vibration
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