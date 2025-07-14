The darkness in our lives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The darkness in various traditions, linking it to the Archon, a soulless entity in the Gnostic tradition that shapes human perception and identity. He explains how the Archon's interpretations create fixed patterns of identity, leading to disconnection and suffering. Lumiere-Wins suggests a method to interrupt these patterns by focusing on the present moment, thereby reconnecting with one's true awareness-being and Source. This practice involves discarding mental narratives, staying still with dynamic energies, and expanding neural real estate for presence. The goal is to clear fixed identifications and enhance resilience and connection to the Source.