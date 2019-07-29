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The Hidden Dangers of Oxalates in Your Food - Interview With Sally K. Norton
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157 views • July 29, 2019
(Originally aired April 6th, 2019)
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview Sally K. Norton about the hidden dangers of a certain toxin hiding in our vegetables: oxalate. Otherwise known as oxalic acid, oxalate is made by plants and some fungi and serves their biological needs. Oxalate crystals have the potential to inflict a great deal of mechanical injury on the body. It is corrosive and toxic, yet many of the vegetables, nuts, grains and fruits that contain the most oxalates are promoted as health foods!
Sally K. Norton earned her Bachler of Science degree in Nutrition from Cornell University and a Master’s degree in Public Health Leadership from UNC-Chapel Hill.
She’s spent over three decades promoting health, wellness, and holistic healing both at the community level and also through academic research. She is now a self-employed health consultant, oxalate educator, and researcher. She regularly presents introductory seminars on the therapeutic value of low-oxalate eating. Since 2014, she has led a monthly educational study-group in Richmond, VA to support people using diet to heal and recover from difficult health issues.
Here’s where you can find Sally:
Her website: https://sallyknorton.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeFreetoThrive/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BetterLowOx
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sknorton/
And be sure to check out the Susan Owens' Facebook group ‘Trying Low Oxalates (TLO)’: https://www.facebook.com/groups/135981539816730
Time stamps:
2:41 What are we talking about when we mention ‘oxalates’?
8:59 Some examples of foods high in oxalates
13:59 How are oxalates getting into the body?
16:43 Does the mechanical sharpness of oxalates cause functional gut disorders?
19:29 Explanation on oxalate absorption
26:42 Reasons why oxalates don’t show up in urine tests
30:20 Oxalates do not only cause kidney stones, but more
33:10 Are oxalates depleting vitamin B6 and glutathione system as it goes through the liver?
40:50 How does oxalate crystal buildup in the body manifest?
45:30 Ways the body removes oxalates
48:30 Do you often see symptoms like bleeding gums?
50:58 Explanation on why gut bacteria breaking down oxalates doesn’t help the problem
1:00:20 Does the human body’s capacity to deal with oxalates differ on things like ethnicity and environment?
1:06:09 Vitamin C is said to convert to oxalate. Are people who supplement a lot of vitamin C in danger of increasing oxalate intake?
1:11:49 Explanation of what happens when you go from a high-oxalate diet to a low-oxalate diet too quickly
1:16:55 What do you recommend for those who made a sudden transition are experiencing symptoms (of oxalate detox)?
1:22:10 Is there any use at all for oxalates in the body?
1:25:15 Is there any safe limit or low limit for oxalates?
1:28:49 Does the calcium in spinach protect us from oxalate due to its binding effect?
1:33:15 It is said the oxalate problems are caused by candida overgrowth in the gut and if you kill the yeast it will resolve oxalate issues. Is this true?
1:38:32 Some underlying chronic infections can’t seem to be cured with antibiotics. Might it have something to do with oxalates?
1:42:10 What would you recommend for someone who’s just getting into this and what resources are available?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
On the go and don’t want to use up precious cellphone data? Download the audio here!
https://www.sott.net/article/410731-Objective-Health-9-The-Hidden-Dangers-of-Oxalates-in-Your-Food-Interview-With-Sally-K-Norton
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview Sally K. Norton about the hidden dangers of a certain toxin hiding in our vegetables: oxalate. Otherwise known as oxalic acid, oxalate is made by plants and some fungi and serves their biological needs. Oxalate crystals have the potential to inflict a great deal of mechanical injury on the body. It is corrosive and toxic, yet many of the vegetables, nuts, grains and fruits that contain the most oxalates are promoted as health foods!
Sally K. Norton earned her Bachler of Science degree in Nutrition from Cornell University and a Master’s degree in Public Health Leadership from UNC-Chapel Hill.
She’s spent over three decades promoting health, wellness, and holistic healing both at the community level and also through academic research. She is now a self-employed health consultant, oxalate educator, and researcher. She regularly presents introductory seminars on the therapeutic value of low-oxalate eating. Since 2014, she has led a monthly educational study-group in Richmond, VA to support people using diet to heal and recover from difficult health issues.
Here’s where you can find Sally:
Her website: https://sallyknorton.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeFreetoThrive/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BetterLowOx
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sknorton/
And be sure to check out the Susan Owens' Facebook group ‘Trying Low Oxalates (TLO)’: https://www.facebook.com/groups/135981539816730
Time stamps:
2:41 What are we talking about when we mention ‘oxalates’?
8:59 Some examples of foods high in oxalates
13:59 How are oxalates getting into the body?
16:43 Does the mechanical sharpness of oxalates cause functional gut disorders?
19:29 Explanation on oxalate absorption
26:42 Reasons why oxalates don’t show up in urine tests
30:20 Oxalates do not only cause kidney stones, but more
33:10 Are oxalates depleting vitamin B6 and glutathione system as it goes through the liver?
40:50 How does oxalate crystal buildup in the body manifest?
45:30 Ways the body removes oxalates
48:30 Do you often see symptoms like bleeding gums?
50:58 Explanation on why gut bacteria breaking down oxalates doesn’t help the problem
1:00:20 Does the human body’s capacity to deal with oxalates differ on things like ethnicity and environment?
1:06:09 Vitamin C is said to convert to oxalate. Are people who supplement a lot of vitamin C in danger of increasing oxalate intake?
1:11:49 Explanation of what happens when you go from a high-oxalate diet to a low-oxalate diet too quickly
1:16:55 What do you recommend for those who made a sudden transition are experiencing symptoms (of oxalate detox)?
1:22:10 Is there any use at all for oxalates in the body?
1:25:15 Is there any safe limit or low limit for oxalates?
1:28:49 Does the calcium in spinach protect us from oxalate due to its binding effect?
1:33:15 It is said the oxalate problems are caused by candida overgrowth in the gut and if you kill the yeast it will resolve oxalate issues. Is this true?
1:38:32 Some underlying chronic infections can’t seem to be cured with antibiotics. Might it have something to do with oxalates?
1:42:10 What would you recommend for someone who’s just getting into this and what resources are available?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
On the go and don’t want to use up precious cellphone data? Download the audio here!
https://www.sott.net/article/410731-Objective-Health-9-The-Hidden-Dangers-of-Oxalates-in-Your-Food-Interview-With-Sally-K-Norton
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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