Simply, What Must I Do to Be-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE STUDY-JAN 29 2023

"Believe
on the Lord Jesus Christ and Thou Shalt Be Saved." But, What Does It
Mean "to Believe"? Questions About the Saving of the Thief on the Cross
Help Us Cut Away the Clutter and Come to the Pith. So, Simply Put: That
Thief Put His Trust in What Jesus Said, and He Was Satisfied; He Said
Nothing More. How We Come by Assurance of Our Salvation (Chiefly by
Knowing the Lord Jesus).
