A video by pastor Joe Schimmel from GoodFight Ministries that talks about satanist Aleister Crowley and his influence on modern music.

You can find more of their videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/@goodfightministries

And Blessed Hope Chapel videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/@BlessedHopeChapel





"Do not participate in the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but instead even expose them" - Ephesians 5:11