Reading the Bible LIVE: Understanding Israel -2024
Malachi 2:9 TLV
[9] “So I also have made you despised and lowly to all the people, because you are not keeping My ways but show favoritism in Torah.”
#IsraelIsATerroristState #GazaGenocide #Bible
#DarylLawsonLive
