Isaac Kappy Speaking Up.

Isaac Kappy was an actor, now musician and artist.



He's know for playing in:



*Thor 2011,

*Fanboys 2009,

*Terminator Salvation 2009, *Lemonade Mouth 2011,

*Beerfest 2006, 10 Years 2011,

*Saint John of Las Vegas 2010,

*Klown Camp Massacre 2010.



Isaac Kappy came clean with a list of who he knows to be pedophiles (but, says there are many many more) and the inner workings of how the PEDOwood system works.



✔Seth Green- satanic pedophile

✔Clare Grant- (wife of Seth) satanic pedophile

✔Yarvo- pedophile

✔Steven Spielberg- pedophile

✔Daniel Fergeson- pedophile

✔Matt Cohen- pedophile

✔Tom Hanks- pedophile

✔James Gunn- pedophile (good friends with Yarvo)

✔Royal family- pedophiles (good friends with Jimmy Savile, who raped and killed hundreds of children and knighted by the queen, so he could never be convicted)

✔Mark Thompson- pedophile (now runs New York Times and ran BBC before that...he's had his criminal actions covered up)

✔Oprah- peadophile (very high up in this world wide cult)

✔Dan Schneider- pedophile

✔Stephen Colbert- pedophile (good friend with John Podesta, who is also a pedophile)

✔Obama- pedophile

✔Jimmy Kimmel- pedophile (good friends with Frank Giustra- pedophile wealthy Canadian and ties to the Clinton Global initiative)

✔Kevin Spacey- pedophile

✔Tyler Shields- pedophile and take a second to check out his photography



*These are the pedophiles that were outed directly by Isaac Kappy, this should be breaking mainstream media but it's not!



*Many of these people are born into it, grow up in it and are very badly abused. Their minds are broken from the abuse. All of the actors, musicians and media elite, who tell you what to think are compromised through blackmail and evil perversions.



*They literally worship lucifer and advertise their perversions through symbols, hidden messages in Movies, TV Shows, Commercials, etc.