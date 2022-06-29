Where Do Your Blood Donations Really Go? Only About 20% Is Used For Transfusions The Rest...

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The small print on the form you fill out to give blood: "I am aware that some components of my donation may be used for the production of drugs". They sell more blood than is ever used in hospitals.
The Red Cross sells most of the blood it gets to private companies who use it for blood based drug manufacturing. Very high cost and profitable drugs.
MIRRORED from: JBossman