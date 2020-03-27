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If you have hoarded anything during this crisis... the Trump administration is coming for you!!!
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53 views • March 27, 2020
The lock down in some areas is estimated to last anywhere between 10-12 weeks.
Because of this pandemic, the nations of the world are starting to stock their own supplies for the months ahead because of how dire this situation has become.
It all will be controlled by the federal government thru martial law if people start to riot! Are you ready? Are you prepared?
Always Ready!
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Because of this pandemic, the nations of the world are starting to stock their own supplies for the months ahead because of how dire this situation has become.
It all will be controlled by the federal government thru martial law if people start to riot! Are you ready? Are you prepared?
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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