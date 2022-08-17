WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 27MAR22 - Seaplane Landing Goes Wrong

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/AO55q79Lz68
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #164
Links to sources:
Seaplane Landing Goes Wrong - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84Rjy...
Knife-edge Pass - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VB98...
Helicopter Drop Off - https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaxSLUAl...
Close Call - https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cay0BlqP...
Propeller Strike - https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ca5y7l...
Flying Low - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca78EkADD...
Go-around - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mron2...
Boat - https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ca3PLF...
Landing Without Gear - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Crosswind Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKskX...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas