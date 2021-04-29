Texas Passed a Law To Protect Its Infrastructure

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4/27/2021 Kyle Bass and state senator Donna Campbell described a new law aimed at protecting the infrastructure in Texas. A PLA general built unusually tall wind farm towers to spy on a nearby US Air Face base. His wind farm is also plugged into the Texas power grid, so it’s a serious threat to the infrastructure in Texas.