Honk! Honk!

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320 views • February 11, 2022
Truckers vs. Everyone
* Something has seriously spooked Dems.
* This is a reaction to years of abuse.
* Canadian truckers block major trade routes.
* It’s hard to overstate the significance of this.
* The left’s smears usually work, but not this time.
* Some people are reporting on this honestly.
* Canada’s leaders have no response to this.
* Essentials are being stolen from protestors (there is a lot of footage like this).
* Canadians are clearly seeing what’s happening.
* Members of Turdeau’s own party are turning on him; and self-described libs are siding with strike-breakers.
* American truckers are starting a U.S. convoy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296899639001
* Something has seriously spooked Dems.
* This is a reaction to years of abuse.
* Canadian truckers block major trade routes.
* It’s hard to overstate the significance of this.
* The left’s smears usually work, but not this time.
* Some people are reporting on this honestly.
* Canada’s leaders have no response to this.
* Essentials are being stolen from protestors (there is a lot of footage like this).
* Canadians are clearly seeing what’s happening.
* Members of Turdeau’s own party are turning on him; and self-described libs are siding with strike-breakers.
* American truckers are starting a U.S. convoy.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296899639001
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