"If you hear the words 'digital' 'identification' 'biometrics' or 'facial recognition' you know the fix is in.
272 views • 3 days ago

"If you hear the words 'digital' 'identification' 'biometrics' or 'facial recognition' you know the fix is in.

Surrender to a digital ID and surrender your children's freedom."

Can't say I had Aman Jabbi and The Agenda: Their Vision Your Future appearing on Sky News Australia on my 2025 bingo card, but I'm here for it.

We must all unite against the digital panopticon. 

"The reality of digital identity is not about curbing illegal immigration... and it most certainly isn't meant to protect youth online... Digital ID is the linchpin of the United Nations' push for a global surveillance state."

Source @Oracle Films

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

digital idaman jabbidigital panopticonglobal surveillance state
