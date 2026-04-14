According to Vance, Trump posted an AI image of himself as Jesus “as a joke that a lot of people didn’t understand"

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According to JD Vance, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus “as a joke that a lot of people didn’t understand.”
However, according to the Window Licker himself, it wasn’t a joke. According to him, it was meant to be him “as a doctor.”
Cynthia... Info details, and Trump's posted image is on the first of two Pope Leo videos that I posted today.