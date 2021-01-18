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Zucchini and cream cheese soup
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124 views • January 18, 2021
My dear mom gave me this great recipe of zucchini soup she's used to do in winter. It's so tasty and so easy to make it will make your head spin like in the exorcist.
what you'll need to make a zucchini soup for 4 is
2 lb of zucchini
33oz of water
5 laughing cow slices (or cream cheese) (approx. 100g)
a stock cube
salt and ground pepper
A slice of toasted bread for "croutons".
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what you'll need to make a zucchini soup for 4 is
2 lb of zucchini
33oz of water
5 laughing cow slices (or cream cheese) (approx. 100g)
a stock cube
salt and ground pepper
A slice of toasted bread for "croutons".
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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