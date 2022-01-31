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1/31/2022 The Dr. Hotze Report: Dr. Steve Hotze ft. Dr. Judy Mikovits
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Dr. Judy Mikovits - PlagueTheBook.com
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Dr. Judy Mikovits has a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, doing her thesis on Negative Regulation of HIV Expression in Monocytes. Judy Mikovits, PhD, spent twenty years at the National Cancer Institute, working with Dr. Frank Ruscetti, one of the founding fathers of human retrovirology, and has coauthored more than forty scientific papers.
She had several papers published with Dr. Frank Ruscetti, with whom she continues to work.
After working at the National Cancer Institute, Judy Mikovits became research director of the Whittemore Peterson Institute (WPI). For five years she was the research director of the Whittemore-Peterson Institute for Neuro-Immune Disease.
Dr. Mikovits is the co-author of these two books:
Ending Plague: A Scholar's Obligation in an Age of Corruption (Children’s Health Defense)
Plague: One Scientists Intrepid Search for the Truth about Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Autism, and Other Diseases
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The Dr. Hotze Report websites:
crtpac.com
www.hotzehwc.com
www.hotzevitamins.com
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