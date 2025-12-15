JetBlue flight from Curaçao to NY was forced to avoid a US Air Force refueling tanker that crossed directly into its path - December 12th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 US Air Force tanker caused near 'midair collision' near Venezuela — JetBlue pilot
A JetBlue flight from Curaçao to New York was forced to halt its climb to avoid a US Air Force refueling tanker that crossed directly into its path.
The pilot called the incident "outrageous" and reported the military aircraft did not have its transponder on before heading into Venezuelan airspace.
"They passed directly in our flight path. ... They don’t have their transponder turned on, it’s outrageous," the pilot told to the air traffic control.