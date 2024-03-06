DISTRICT ATTORNEY Fani Willis’ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE | Sekulow

DISTRICT ATTORNEY Fani Willis’ OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE | American Center for Law and Justice





The fiasco in Fulton County continues. A new witness, Cobb County Co-Chief Deputy District Attorney Cindi Lee Yeager, has emerged in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ disqualification case. The witness’ proposed testimony shows that Willis may have engaged in obstruction of justice regarding testimony about her alleged improper relationship with Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.





Yeager’s testimony would directly contradict Willis’ timeline. Will the Georgia judge allow this testimony before deciding whether Willis will be removed from her case against President Donald Trump for 2020 election interference?