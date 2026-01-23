Nebraska DMV Bottleneck: The State Gate That Turns Federal Parole into Permanent American Privilege

Nebraska DMV issues driver’s licenses and state IDs to lawful non-citizens and parolees using federal documents, granting near-identical daily privileges to citizens while restricting voting and firearms. Critics highlight safety risks, fraud potential, and state-level authority to tighten or eliminate issuance.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraska-dmv-bottleneck-the-state

#NebraskaDMV #NonCitizenLicenses #ParoleeID #ImmigrationPolicy #StateSovereignty