Culture War | Moms on a Mission Appears on His Glory News | Anti-American Protestors | This is a Spiritual Battle

Miriam Shaw joins Jenness White with His Glory News to discuss the anti-American protestors hijacking the college campuses, the fact that this is truly a spiritual battle, and how we fight in the spiritual realm. We discuss what praying in the Spirit really is and the power in praying the perfect will of God. We conclude with covering how students and teachers are fighting back in this godless spirit driven culture war in Minnesota. Thank you for your support of the Moms on a Mission Podcast and these Patriot businesses below through your purchases along with supporting us on our website :https://momsonamission.net/. You’re the best!





Affiliates:

Healthy Home Technologies:

https://www.healthyhometechs.com/ - Use promo code mission for exclusive savings off your order and free shipping. Or call 918-215-2696.





The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.





General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission





Flynn - The Movie: Get Live Tickets Here

https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/MomsOnAMission/





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.









Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

Links:

www.momsonamission.net





Moms on a Mission Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



