UNDER THE DEMOC-RAT RINO's CONGRESS CHINA-JOE's ADMINIST-RAT-ION HAS TAKEN A HARD DIVE IT MARXIST SOCIALISM TYRANNICAL COMMUNIST DICTATOR
Self-Government
RETIRED GENERALS AND ADMIRALS WARN MARXIST REVOLUTION IN USA MUST BE  DEFEATED  https://www.trunews.com/stream/retired-generals-and-admirals-warn-marxist-revolution-in-usa-must-be-defeated 


IN CONCLUSION Stand up and lead or SHOUT THE HELL UP RETIRED GENERALS AND ADMIRALS WARN MARXIST REVOLUTION IN USA MUST BE DEFEATED


MAY 13 2021

Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reveals a startling letter written by retired generals, admirals, and other flag officers questioning the Communist connections in the Biden administration. Is it all bark and no bite?

The team also updates the audience with the latest on the election maneuvering taking place in Maricopa County, as evidence of direct elimination of records prior to voting devices being turned over for audit is questioned.

Finally, Rick reveals the truth about Palestine, and the real reason behind the current slaughter taking place in the land where Jesus once walked.

Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/13/21)

Content Contributed By —  TruNews Team
