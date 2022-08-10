Dr. Mike Yeadon, Former V.P. At Pfizer, Concludes “There Are No Respiratory Viruses!”

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Dr. Andrew Kaufman
[Aug 3, 2020]
In this short clip, Dr. Mike Yeadon describes the exaggerated health threat called "COVID" and explains that although people do get ill, there is no such thing as a respiratory virus.
Watch the full interview Here: https://heartsofoak.org/livestream
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1enq2a-dr.-mike-yeadon-concludes-there-are-no-respiratory-viruses.html