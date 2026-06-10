THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!

Del is back in the studio after touring Europe with "An Inconvenient Study." After interviewing doctors, scientists, and journalists across multiple countries, one thing became clear: every country followed the same protocol handling COVID. Now Del is asking the question that could change everything: who was REALLY calling the shots?





Then Jefferey Jaxen digs into why The New York Times and The Atlantic are in full panic over RFK Jr. and ACIP returning their focus to vaccines, after the media spent MONTHS insisting the vaccine conversation was shelved until after the midterms.





Plus, biohacking founder Dave Asprey joins Del to discuss where human longevity science really stands and whether extending your life is no longer just a question for the ultra-wealthy.





The HighWire, this Thursday at 11am Pacific, 2pm Eastern. 👇





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 June 11, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH