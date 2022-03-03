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The real situation in Ukraine
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1305 views • March 03, 2022
We in the West are not aware of the reality in Ukraine. This is the best short explanation I could find. Hope you enjoy it! Please do not forget that we must try to understand the truth. We have to know where we stand when the corrupt gouvernments go south...
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