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Foundations 'Bribing' Police Departments to Release Criminals
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30 views • October 18, 2021
Deep State foundations are giving huge "grants" to police departments, sheriffs departments and law-enforcement agencies to buy major policy changes beyond the accountability of voters and democratic processes, warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. In particular, the MacArthur Foundation's "Safety and Justice Challenge" has provided about one fourth of a billion dollars with "strings" attached. In exchange for the grants, the agencies and local governments agree to drastically reduce the amount of people in jails--especially "minorities." Billionaire George Soros and other giant "philanthropies" are pursuing similar agendas with their big money. Local communities where these grants have been made, though, are oftentimes seeing surging crime and other problems.
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