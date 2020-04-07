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How to Protect Your Zoom Virtual Meetings from Being Hacked
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7 views • April 07, 2020
As we practice our social distancing to combat and fight the coronavirus, we are becoming much more reliant on virtual meeting apps like Zoom to remain productive. Unfortunately hackers are taking advantage of this opportunity to join our meetings uninvited to disrupt them. This video walks you through the steps on how to set up your Zoom account to keep hackers from hacking in to your virtual meetings.
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