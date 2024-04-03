Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
F16s To Israel | Clare Lopez (TPC #1,454)
channel image
Tommy's Podcast
125 Subscribers
29 views
Published 19 hours ago

Clare Lopez and she served in the CIA for 20 years.

Defendtheborder.org

https://ccnationalsecurity.org/ - Citizens Commission on National Security - successor to CC on Benghazi https://www.theunitedwest.org/ - The United West - when you get a "security" warning, just ignore it & override it - Big Tech censors... https://americantruthproject.org/ - The American Truth Project - this is the one if they text "LOPEZ" to "88202", they will get all my ATP info/links https://twitter.com/ClareMLopez - @ClareMLopez https://www.facebook.com/clare.lopez.54 - Clare Lopez On Telegram at Lopez Liberty

Follow her twitter: https://twitter.com/ClareMLopez?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Her writing: https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/06/citizen-patriots-are-fighting-back-clare-m-lopez/

Her website: https://www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org/author/imp_clarem_lopez/

Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month

GOLD | Promo Code TOMMY American Hartford Gold: https://offers.americanhartfordgold.com/content-affiliate/?&leadsource=affiliate&utm_sfcampaign=701Rb000007hwzBIAQ

MYPILLOW | promo code TPC: https://www.mypillow.com/tpc

SUPPLEMENTS | TWC Supplements promo code TOMMY for 10% OFF: https://www.twc.health/collections?ref=_cCzt2vBLIVJeN&gad_source=1

PREPPER FOOD | MUST USE THIS LINK Heaven’s Harvest shelf food for 10% OFF: http://HeavensHarvest.com/tommy

BATTERIES | MUST USE THIS LINK Pryzmatiq Energy for 10% OFF: http://pryzmatiqenergy.com/tpc/

Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast

Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan

Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast

Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast

Paypal: [email protected]

Cash App $tommycarrigan


Follow the show:

Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC

Keywords
tpctommys podcasttpc podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket