THE DAGER. A son's revenge.

He's been watching, waiting for perfect time to strike. As the years pass, he's only become more determined. Never forgetting what the evil of this world took from him. His father.
protect your family from harmful emf mm waves. get a discount by using this code on any product.
http://www.smartmeterguard.com/?adgeorge&afmc=8q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.