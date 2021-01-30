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(Pandemic 3.0) Why is FedEx Shipping Hundreds of Thousands of Cadaver 'Body' Bags Across the USA?
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951 views • January 30, 2021
Why are millions of body (i.e. "cadaver") bags being shipped across the USA? What do TPTB have in plan for us now?
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