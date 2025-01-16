Is Elon Musk Buying Tik Tok?

If Elon Musk and Trump control Tik Tok, the pyramid will be complete. But, I have a funny feeling that God is going to intervene. All of "their" plans are heavily dependent on high tech and physical data centers, and I will show you my analysis / prediction of how God is likely going to disrupt the plans of the establishment in a way that will surprise everyone. Make sure to watch till the end.





