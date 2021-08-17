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U.S. Army Defeated by Taliban in Afghanistan-President Biden Fails, 2A News & More
Truth Radio Show
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The Nightly News with Dan Bidondi
U.S. Army Defeated by Taliban in Afghanistan-President Biden Fails, 2A News & More

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