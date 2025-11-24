BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rotary adjustable AI, new design (Sample) & (Hold)
wolfburg
wolfburg
20 followers
1
33 views • 2 days ago
A rootsy, blues-inspired track led by rhythmic jawharp pulses, supported by fingerpicked acoustic guitar and a subtle upright bass, Percussion stays sparse to let the jawharp drive the groove, with harmonica and muted banjo adding organic textures in instrumental breaks

Hair, blonde Eyes, blue Weight, 1-1-0 Disposition, even Mood code, rotary adjustable … I need a unit to sample and hold But not the angry one A new design, new design I need a unit to sample and hold But not the lonely one A new design, new design I need a unit to sample and hold But not the lonely one A new design, new design … Sample and hold Sample and hold … We'll send it out right away Satisfaction guaranteed Please specify The color of skin and eyes We know you'll be happy Sample and hold … Don't hesitate to give us a call We know you'll be satisfied When you energize And see your unit come alive We know you'll be happy … I need a unit to sample and hold I need a unit to sample and hold But not the lonely one, the lonely one, the lonely one … Sample and hold Weight, 1-1-0 … Perfection in every detail Fabricated from the curl of the hair To the tip of the nail Because our units never fail We know you'll be happy I need a unit to sample and hold … Don't hesitate to give us a call We know you'll be satisfied When you energize And see your unit come alive We know you'll be happy I need a unit to sample and hold … We know you'll be happy We know you'll be happy … Sample and hold But not the lonely one A new design, new design Sample and hold New design, new design Sample and hold … I need a unit to sample and hold But not the angry one A new design, new design I need a unit to sample and hold But not the jealous one A new design, new design … New design, new design Perfection in every detail New design, new design Perfection in every detail New design, new design Perfection in every detail New design, new design … Sample and hold Sample and hold Sample and hold … Sample and hold … Sample and hold Sample and hold Sample and hold

a rootsyblues-inspired track led by rhythmic jawharp pulsessupported by fingerpicked acoustic guitar and a subtle upright basspercussion stays sparse to let the jawharp drive the groovewith harmonica and muted banjo adding organic textures in instrumental breaks
