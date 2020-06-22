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‘Totally insane’: Telecomm Industry ignores 5G dangers
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39 views • June 22, 2020
Dr. Martin Pall, professor emeritus at Washington State, joins News.Views.Hughes to discuss studies into the harmful health effects of electromagnetic fields. He argues that the toxic and dangerous character of EMF’s are already well-established and that the advent of 5G technology will be that much worse and that it’s “totally insane” to deploy 5G without researching the biological risks.
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