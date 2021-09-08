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[Sep 8, 2021] David Weiss - The Full Story of the Man with the Plan! [jeranism]
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114 views • September 12, 2021
http://13.56.142.48/map
Joining me today is David Weiss to discuss the app controversy and work arounds for temporary bugs.
Thanks for watching! Please see below for links to my old videos, new videos and ways to support the channel!
New Videos: http://rokfin.com/jeranism
Old Videos: http://odysee.com/@jeranism
Crypto Links
₿ If you are interested in a one on one crypto consultation you can find the details and the sign-up form here: http://jeranism.com/crypto
₿ If you are interested in the past and future crypto classes you can find the details and sign-up here: http://patreon.com/jeranism
₿ To donate with crypto: https://jeranism.com/donate/
Support options are running low! If you'd like to support the channel, you can use the places listed below. I very much appreciate the support.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Credit Card: http://buymeacoffee.com/jeranism
Cash App: $jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
WEBSITE: http://jeranism.com
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
Note regarding contacting me: I don't have time to get to all emails. So, I apologize if you have been trying. I do consultations, classes and answer all my Patrons questions. So, if you really need to get a hold of me, then become a Patron. I do sometimes get to my yahoo email so who knows... maybe I will get back to you!
PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
️ It was useless
️ It was a personal attack, name calling or about my family
️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
️ You have no avatar or channel history and most likely are a fake account
️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones.
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Joining me today is David Weiss to discuss the app controversy and work arounds for temporary bugs.
Thanks for watching! Please see below for links to my old videos, new videos and ways to support the channel!
New Videos: http://rokfin.com/jeranism
Old Videos: http://odysee.com/@jeranism
Crypto Links
₿ If you are interested in a one on one crypto consultation you can find the details and the sign-up form here: http://jeranism.com/crypto
₿ If you are interested in the past and future crypto classes you can find the details and sign-up here: http://patreon.com/jeranism
₿ To donate with crypto: https://jeranism.com/donate/
Support options are running low! If you'd like to support the channel, you can use the places listed below. I very much appreciate the support.
Patreon: http://patreon.com/jeranism
Credit Card: http://buymeacoffee.com/jeranism
Cash App: $jeranism
Mail me stuff! jeranism PO Box 3044 Merced, CA 95344
WEBSITE: http://jeranism.com
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
Note regarding contacting me: I don't have time to get to all emails. So, I apologize if you have been trying. I do consultations, classes and answer all my Patrons questions. So, if you really need to get a hold of me, then become a Patron. I do sometimes get to my yahoo email so who knows... maybe I will get back to you!
PLEASE NOTE
My videos are my personal opinion and only that. You may have a different opinion. If you don't like hearing my opinion on the matter, don't watch. If you make a comment and it doesn't show up, it was most likely deleted because of one of the following reasons:
️ It was useless
️ It was a personal attack, name calling or about my family
️ It was an appeal to authority or a straw man argument
️ It contained excessive profanity or unrelated nonsense
️ You have no avatar or channel history and most likely are a fake account
️ You dropped a link with no explanation of what it is to
️ You are spamming the same comment on other videos
I don't have time to go through comment by comment. I wish I could but I cannot. So if yours is accidentally deleted or deleted unjustly, I apologize... try again.
Thanks for watching my videos! Please share them if you enjoy them! Peace!
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones.
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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