The Resurrected Dead-on Mt Moriah Will Be the First to Greet the Mashiach Bible Code
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
8 views • 4 months ago
27 Kislev 5785
December 29, 2024

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my Channel.

Will the resurrected dead-on Mt Moriah be the first to greet the Mashiach?

I took the words: "resurrection" and the word "End of Days" found in Genesis 49:1 and put them together.

So, let's go see what the Bible Code says.

I call the video; The Resurrected Dead-on Mt Moriah Will Be the First to Greet the Mashiach Bible Code.

Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai, #Sammy 


Rabbis For Anusim

https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/



GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim

https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim


Twitter

https://twitter.com/samuelsaldana


GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai

https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai



AnonUp.com

https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai


Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@ZemahBenYishai


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184


Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai


WeGo.Social

https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai


Donate:

https://paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US



Keywords
godmessiahresurrectionmoshiachend of daysmashiachresurrection of the dead
