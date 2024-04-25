⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry’s Report on progress of the special military operation

(25 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces units have captured more advantageous lines and inflicted fire defeat on manpower and hardware of 14th, 63rd mechanised, 3rd tank, 3rd assault, 77th airmobile brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Glushkovka (Kharkov region), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses were up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, and three U.S.-made Vampire, Grad, and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system combat vehicles.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces units have improved the situation along the front line and defeated units of the 56th motorised infantry, 28th, 30th, 93rd mechanised, 79th, 92nd air assault brigades, 46th, 81st airmobile brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Belaya Gora, Iliynka, Konstantinovka, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 80th Mechanised Brigade has been repelled near Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 500 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-made

155-mm M777 howitzers, five electronic warfare stations: Nota, Anklav, Bukovel-AD, and two ammunition depots.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces units have improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire defeat on manpower and hardware of the 59th motorised infantry, 23rd, 115th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novgorodskoye, Arkhangelskoye, Sokol, and Karlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Seven counter-attacks of the AFU 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment, 71st jaeger, 142nd infantry, 24th, and 100th mechanised brigades have been repelled close to Novobakhmutovka, Semyonovka, Ocheretino, Netaylovo, Keramik, and north-east of Novosyolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 350 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and one motor vehicle.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 105-mm U.S.-made M102 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer have been eliminated.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces units have captured more advantageous lines and inflicted fire defeat on the units of 58th motorised infantry, 72nd mechanised brigades of the AFU, 102nd and 128th territorial defence brigades near Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region), Ugledar, Staromayorskoye, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 90 Ukrainian troops, one armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, and one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer.



▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces units have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of 28th, 65th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 103rd, 121st territorial defence brigades, and the 23rd Ukrainian National Guard Brigade close to Rabotino, Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Nikopol, Kapulovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Mikhailovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 30 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one D-30 122-mm howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have engaged AFU manpower and military hardware, as well as formations of mercenaries of the so-called Foreign Legion in 122 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 200 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the day.



▫️In total, 592 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 23,132 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 air defence missile systems, 15,831 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,274 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,115 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 21,288 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.