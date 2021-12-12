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You Can No Longer Buy Gasoline In Australia Without Scanning A QR Code So The Gov Knows Exactly What You're Doing At All Times
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182 views • December 12, 2021
This is getting as bad as Nazi Germany . . .
Description from VIDMAX
Watch as this guy is denied the ability to pay for his gas at a BP station with his credit card unless he first scans the QR code. The owner of the station refuses him the ability to pay unless he tells the government where he is, what he's buying and how much.Australia passed the mandatory QR code check-ins for businesses, used to aid COVID-19 contact tracing efforts but many question the massive privacy issues that come with such a program.
Description from VIDMAX
Watch as this guy is denied the ability to pay for his gas at a BP station with his credit card unless he first scans the QR code. The owner of the station refuses him the ability to pay unless he tells the government where he is, what he's buying and how much.Australia passed the mandatory QR code check-ins for businesses, used to aid COVID-19 contact tracing efforts but many question the massive privacy issues that come with such a program.
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