Afterglow at the Rainbow Bridge - to all lost a furbaby - lyrics/music video

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[Dedicated to all who lost a family fur-baby (Bunny, Cat, Dog, Ferret, etc. (we lost Boo the cat (2yrs) tonight Mon. Mar. 23rd 2026 23:30-ishET)]
Afterglow at the Rainbow Bridge... Farewell Boo Baby - https://suno.com/s/WyOeZamoaZMXbzYJ - https://tinyurl.com/FarewellBelovedFurBaby
Afterglow at the Rainbow Bridge... Farewell Boo Baby [Dedicated to all who lost a family fur-baby (Bunny, Cat, Dog, Ferret, etc.] - Concept: Bye bye fur-baby boo... we are so much better for having known you... while you have crossed that Animal Bridge Rainbow, we shall see you again in the afterglow. Music theme: Sorrowful, contemplative, mourning tones.. Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster) and Suno AI. Music by @suno system. We love you, we miss you so much already.
[intro]
Bye bye fur-baby boo... we are so much better for having known you... while you have crossed that Animal Bridge Rainbow, we shall see you again in the afterglow.
[Dedicated to all who lost a family fur-baby]
[Verse 1]
Tiny paws on the kitchen floor
Snoring dreams by the bedroom door
You were chaos
You were calm
Little heartbeat in my palm
[Chorus]
Bye bye
Fur-baby boo
We are better for the time we had with you
You crossed that shining animal bridge rainbow
We’ll hold your name in every sunset glow
Till we see you again
In the afterglow
[Verse 2]
Chewed-up shoes and muddy trails
Stormy nights and wagging tails
Every bruise on my broken day
You just leaned in
Took it away
[Chorus]
Bye bye
Fur-baby boo
We are better for the time we had with you
You crossed that shining animal bridge rainbow
We’ll hold your name in every sunset glow
Till we see you again
In the afterglow
[Bridge]
Run ahead
Chase every star (oh)
You’re still riding in this car
Every walk we ever take
You’re the echo in our wake
[Chorus]
Bye bye
Fur-baby boo
We are better for the time we had with you
You crossed that shining animal bridge rainbow
We’ll hold your name in every sunset glow
Till we see you again
Yeah
We’ll see you again
In the afterglow
[outro]
Bye bye fur-baby boo... we are so much better for having known you... while you have crossed that Animal Bridge Rainbow, we shall see you again in the afterglow.