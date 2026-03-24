Afterglow at the Rainbow Bridge - to all lost a furbaby - lyrics/music video

[Dedicated to all who lost a family fur-baby (Bunny, Cat, Dog, Ferret, etc. (we lost Boo the cat (2yrs) tonight Mon. Mar. 23rd 2026 23:30-ishET)]

Afterglow at the Rainbow Bridge... Farewell Boo Baby - https://suno.com/s/WyOeZamoaZMXbzYJ - https://tinyurl.com/FarewellBelovedFurBaby





Afterglow at the Rainbow Bridge... Farewell Boo Baby [Dedicated to all who lost a family fur-baby (Bunny, Cat, Dog, Ferret, etc.] - Concept: Bye bye fur-baby boo... we are so much better for having known you... while you have crossed that Animal Bridge Rainbow, we shall see you again in the afterglow. Music theme: Sorrowful, contemplative, mourning tones.. Lyrics by Joseph M Lenard (author/podcaster) and Suno AI. Music by @suno system. We love you, we miss you so much already.









[intro]

Bye bye fur-baby boo... we are so much better for having known you... while you have crossed that Animal Bridge Rainbow, we shall see you again in the afterglow.









[Dedicated to all who lost a family fur-baby]





[Verse 1]

Tiny paws on the kitchen floor

Snoring dreams by the bedroom door

You were chaos

You were calm

Little heartbeat in my palm





[Chorus]

Bye bye

Fur-baby boo

We are better for the time we had with you

You crossed that shining animal bridge rainbow

We’ll hold your name in every sunset glow

Till we see you again

In the afterglow





[Verse 2]

Chewed-up shoes and muddy trails

Stormy nights and wagging tails

Every bruise on my broken day

You just leaned in

Took it away





[Chorus]

Bye bye

Fur-baby boo

We are better for the time we had with you

You crossed that shining animal bridge rainbow

We’ll hold your name in every sunset glow

Till we see you again

In the afterglow





[Bridge]

Run ahead

Chase every star (oh)

You’re still riding in this car

Every walk we ever take

You’re the echo in our wake





[Chorus]

Bye bye

Fur-baby boo

We are better for the time we had with you

You crossed that shining animal bridge rainbow

We’ll hold your name in every sunset glow

Till we see you again

Yeah

We’ll see you again

In the afterglow





[outro]

Bye bye fur-baby boo... we are so much better for having known you... while you have crossed that Animal Bridge Rainbow, we shall see you again in the afterglow.