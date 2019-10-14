🚨 BREAKING: Turkey Warns Of War As Syrian Tanks Head To Turkish Border - 1651-6P

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B4IN Article: Breaking: Turkey Warns Of War As Syrian Tanks Head To Turkish Border | Politics http://ow.ly/Rx0S30pIcl1
GUEST: Josh McDowell truly believed that Christianity was worthless. However, when challenged to intellectually examine the claims of Christianity, Josh discovered compelling, overwhelming evidence for the reliability of the Christian faith -, Josh is now a Well known and articulate speaker, having addressed more than 25.2 million people, giving over 27,200 talks in 126 countries. In 1991, Josh founded Operation Carelift to meet the physical and spiritual needs he discovered in orphanages, hospitals, schools, and prisons in the countries of the former Soviet Union and In the United States, Josh and his team have created many cutting-edge live events to help young people stand strong and firm in their faith in the face of a rapidly-changing culture.
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