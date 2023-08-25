Create New Account
Exploring the Pure Blood Trap - Microjourneys
Liam Sturgess
154 views
Published 13 hours ago

Join Liam Sturgess to explore Safe Blood Registry and its partnerships, and ask whether it is truly the alternative it claims to be.


Read the full report at https://liamsturgess.substack.com/p/exploring-the-pure-blood-trap


Song #1: https://sturgessprime.bandcamp.com/track/anyone-else-feat-liam-sturgess


Song #2: https://liamsturgess.bandcamp.com/track/legacy


Find me at https://www.liamsturgess.com/


