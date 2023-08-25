Exploring the Pure Blood Trap - Microjourneys

Join Liam Sturgess to explore Safe Blood Registry and its partnerships, and ask whether it is truly the alternative it claims to be.
Read the full report at https://liamsturgess.substack.com/p/exploring-the-pure-blood-trap
Song #1: https://sturgessprime.bandcamp.com/track/anyone-else-feat-liam-sturgess
Song #2: https://liamsturgess.bandcamp.com/track/legacy
---
Find me at https://www.liamsturgess.com/
Join my Locals community for supporters-only content: https://liamsturgess.locals.com/
Subscribe to Microjourneys on Substack: https://liamsturgess.substack.com/
Support my work through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/theliamsturgess
Support my Work Through Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/liamsturgess
Follow me on all my platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/liamsturgess
Bandcamp: https://www.liamsturgess.bandcamp.com/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LiamSturgess:1
Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/liamsturgess/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bs1rJ76ek0Vp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/liamsturgess
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiamSturgess
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/TheLiamSturgess/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.