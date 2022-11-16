DeAnna Lorraine: DANGER: “Rainbow FENTANYL” Targeting KIDS

DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna is first joined by Dr. Mark Sherwood, former SWAT Team member and retired police force member who will warn parents of the landslide of deadly Fentanyl pouring through our borders and a new version targeting CHILDREN and being snuck into the Halloween season!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.