DeAnna Lorraine: DANGER: “Rainbow FENTANYL” Targeting KIDS

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DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna is first joined by Dr. Mark Sherwood, former SWAT Team member and retired police force member who will warn parents of the landslide of deadly Fentanyl pouring through our borders and a new version targeting CHILDREN and being snuck into the Halloween season!